AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – “Joseph, you remain Jeopardy! champion with a two day total of $36,500!” The winning streak continues for UMass Amherst Professor Joseph Bartolomeo.

The Final Jeopardy! category was “19th Century Work”, and Bartolomeo sealed his Friday night victory, when he correctly answered “The Communist Manifesto.”

He wagered $7,500, and increased his Friday total to $22,500.

You can watch Bartolomeo compete on the next Jeopardy! on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on 22News.