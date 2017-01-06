Turners Falls seeks demolition of mill destroyed by fire

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls is trying to figure out what to do with a former mill building that was destroyed in a fire. The town has set a deadline to demolish the burned-out building.

The former 19th-century cotton mill, which later became the Railroad Salvage store, burned down on the morning of New Years Eve. Turners Falls Fire Chief John Zellmann told 22News that the town notified the property’s owners that they had to begin demolishing the building on Friday.

Zellmann said the Town Administrator and building inspector agreed with him that what’s left of the building is unstable and unsafe and needs to be torn down. “Its really sad to hear about an old building being taken down, destroyed by a fire” local resident Lynn Bastarache said. “It’s definitely unsafe now, but it wasn’t really safe before though.”

Fire Chief Zellmann added that if the owners don’t start the demolition immediately, the town will start legal action to get the building demolished. The section of Power Road around the building will remain closed until the area is considered safe.

The Board of Selectmen will consider what to do about the building at their meeting on Monday night.