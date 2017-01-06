Trump briefed on Russian hacking

Brian Mooar, NBC News Published: Updated:
nc_trump160106_mezzn

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – As Congress formalized Donald Trump’s electoral victory Friday, all eyes were on Trump Tower and an intelligence showdown.

The nation’s top spy chiefs gathered to give the next president news he doesn’t want to hear: Russia systematically meddled with the election. Before hearing a word of the briefing, President-Elect Trump told the New York Times the investigation into Russian hacking is a “political witch hunt”.

Intel chiefs: Trump is wrong, Russia behind 2016 hacks

After the briefing he issued a statement saying: “There was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election”, but his public clash with intelligence officials may have longlasting effects.

“I think we all have to be concerned about this. This is not the kind of bickering that ought to be going on in public,” said former CIA Director Leon Panetta.

The public is getting a declassified version of the same report.

Some details were obtained by NBC News, which reports Russian leaders congratulated each other after Trump’s win.

On Twitter, Trump called for an investigation of NBC News and the leak of classified information.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2iKCyI2

Related: Canadian IP address tied to U.S. Russian hack

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s