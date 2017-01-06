Trump briefed on Russian hacking

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – As Congress formalized Donald Trump’s electoral victory Friday, all eyes were on Trump Tower and an intelligence showdown.

The nation’s top spy chiefs gathered to give the next president news he doesn’t want to hear: Russia systematically meddled with the election. Before hearing a word of the briefing, President-Elect Trump told the New York Times the investigation into Russian hacking is a “political witch hunt”.

After the briefing he issued a statement saying: “There was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election”, but his public clash with intelligence officials may have longlasting effects.

“I think we all have to be concerned about this. This is not the kind of bickering that ought to be going on in public,” said former CIA Director Leon Panetta.

The public is getting a declassified version of the same report.

Some details were obtained by NBC News, which reports Russian leaders congratulated each other after Trump’s win.

On Twitter, Trump called for an investigation of NBC News and the leak of classified information.

