Ten ways to manage your stress

stress

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What better way to kick off the New year than to talk about ways to lower your stress! Doctor Rob Robinson gave us 10 tips to lower stress:

1. Check your caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine intake.

2. Indulge in physical activity.

3. Get more sleep.

4. Practice relaxation techniques.

5. Talk to a friend or loved one.

6. Keep a POSITIVE diary for six weeks.

7. Make a plan for things that seem out of control.

8. Manage your time.

9. Learn to say “no”.

10. Chill if you are ill.

