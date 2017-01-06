Ten ways to manage your stress

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What better way to kick off the New year than to talk about ways to lower your stress! Doctor Rob Robinson gave us 10 tips to lower stress:
1. Check your caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine intake.
2. Indulge in physical activity.
3. Get more sleep.
4. Practice relaxation techniques.
5. Talk to a friend or loved one.
6. Keep a POSITIVE diary for six weeks.
7. Make a plan for things that seem out of control.
8. Manage your time.
9. Learn to say “no”.
10. Chill if you are ill.