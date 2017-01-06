Suspect arrested after police chase from Holyoke to Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect driving a stolen car was arrested following a police chase that started in Holyoke and ended in Agawam.

State Police Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News it was before 1:00 a.m. when state troopers were called in to help after the chase began in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant Larry Cournoyer told 22News a car drove away from an officer who had pulled it over for driving with its headlights off.

Cournoyer said they later learned the car had been stolen. The car drove through West Springfield and into Agawam where Sgt. Brian Machos of the Agawam Police Department said officers caught the car in a driveway. Machos told 22News the suspect allegedly tried to back their way out of the driveway and backed into a police cruiser several times before officers were able to arrest him or her.

He said they determined the same car was also involved in a hit and run accident in West Springfield.

It is unclear what charges the suspect is facing at this time.

22News will continue to update this story on air and online as more information becomes available.