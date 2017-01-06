Security tightened at Logan after Florida airport attack

Massachusetts State Police officer Rob Gallant patrols with his bomb-sniffing dog Chico at Logan International Airport in Boston, Friday, July 1, 2016. Security at travel hubs have been increased this Independence Day holiday weekend after Tuesday's terrorist attacks at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say they’ve got “enhanced” security measures in place at Boston’s Logan International Airport in the wake of the deadly airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Massachusetts State Police and Massport, the state agency that oversees Logan, issued a joint statement Friday saying law enforcement was on alert.

The two agencies say Boston’s busy global air hub is being patrolled by state troopers, tactical units, commercial vehicle inspection units and undercover officers.

They say roadway blockades also are in place.

Troop F, the state police patrol that’s assigned full-time to Logan, says it has “enhanced security tactics in place and continues to maintain constant situational awareness.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Rhode Island State Police to see if there was increased security at T.F. Green Airport. Lt. Col. Kevin Barry said while police were continuing to monitor developments in Ft. Lauderdale, there’s been no increase in deployment or visibility at the airport.

