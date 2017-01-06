Northampton man rushed to contact father after Florida airport shooting

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Local residents rushed to get in contact with family in the Fort Lauderdale area following Friday’s shooting.

Northampton resident Carmelo Oliveras said his father, a retired police officer, lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and his his family travels often. Oliveras said Friday’s attack was a wake-up call to what could happen even in small communities like his own.

“For me it was a wake-up call; I immediately called and everybody is fine, but it’s a scary thing when it’s a tiny little airport, and it’s nothing that’s huge. When you think about it, we have a quaint little community, and our transportation isn’t so tightly secure,” said Oliveras.

Oliveras said his family will probably be more vigilant and aware when traveling.