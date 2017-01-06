Northampton man rushed to contact father after Florida airport shooting

One local says family will likely be more vigilant when traveling

By Published:
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside the terminal, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
People stand on the tarmac at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a shooter opened fire inside the terminal, killing several people and wounding others before being taken into custody, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Local residents rushed to get in contact with family in the Fort Lauderdale area following Friday’s shooting.

Northampton resident Carmelo Oliveras said his father, a retired police officer, lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and his his family travels often. Oliveras said Friday’s attack was a wake-up call to what could happen even in small communities like his own.

“For me it was a wake-up call; I immediately called and everybody is fine, but it’s a scary thing when it’s a tiny little airport, and it’s nothing that’s huge. When you think about it, we have a quaint little community, and our transportation isn’t so tightly secure,” said Oliveras.

Oliveras said his family will probably be more vigilant and aware when traveling.

U.S. veteran arrested in Florida airport shooting; 5 dead, 8 wounded

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s