New York man faces sex trafficking charges in Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A New York man charged with holding two women at a western Massachusetts hotel and forcing them into prostitution has been held on $175,000 bail.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 43-year-old Charles Robinson, of Peekskill, at his arraignment to charges including trafficking a person for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Robinson, who has several aliases, was arrested Oct. 28 after one of the women took his car and fled to Vermont, where she contacted police.

The second woman was found with Robinson in the Super 8 Hotel in Lee when he was taken into custody. The women are ages 19 and 23.

Robinson’s lawyer said the relationship between Robinson and the women was consensual.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com