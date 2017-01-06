Mom hiding from kids in pantry video goes viral

(CNN) – A mom hiding in a closet secretly eating Twizzlers with her child’s eye peering through the crack under the door. It’s a video said to sum up motherhood in 34 seconds. No wonder it’s gone viral.

Need an escape from the kids? This mom’s solution went viral.

Ashley Gardner said, “Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night so I’m hiding in the pantry eating a treat. Is that wrong?”

Well, Ashley Gardner did get some mean comments but the internet was smitten with the end.

Gardner said, “They don’t ever go away. They want everything you have.”

When she moved her phone down to the crack of the door, that’s when viewers cracked up.

Gardner said, “See she’s always there. Hi. Hi. Hi.”

Three hi’s, one eye, but she wasn’t alone.

How many of them are there on the other side of the pantry door?

4 two-year-old’s, nicknamed the quad squad. The Gardners of Orem, Utah struggled with infertility for 8 years until IVF paid off.

Tyson Gardner said, “Both eggs split. And so here we are with quadruplets. Two sets of identical twins.”

Ashley titles her video “sums up motherhood in 34 seconds.”

Gardner said, “I mean my video was about being in the pantry eating a treat, and a lot of other moms identify with the fact of going to the bathroom for 30 seconds in peace which never happens.”

And who wants to eat twizzlers in the bathroom. The Gardners are no strangers to publicity. They blog about their family life almost every day and are even on a reality show about parenting.

You did get some comments like “you had them, deal with it,” kind of stuff. What do you say to those people?

Gardner said, “They obviously don’t know what it’s like to be a parent.”

The daughter peering thru the crack, by the way, is named indie. Her nickname “Indiepie!” And because she likes to say “hi”, sometimes they call her “indie-pie-hi”.