Michelle Obama’s final speech as first lady

(CNN) – Michelle Obama delivers an emotional goodbye at an event honoring school counselors. The first lady had many in the audience, including herself, near tears.

Michelle Obama, First Lady said, “As I end my time in the white house i can think of no better message to send to our young people. Something that has carried us through every moment in this white house, and every moment of our lives, and that is the power of hope, the belief that something better is always possible, if you’re willing to work for it and fight for it. It is our fundamental belief in the power of hope that has allowed us to rise above the voices of doubt and division, of anger and fear that we have faced in our own lives and in the life of this country.”

In a crowd of educators, advocates, school counselors the first lady took this opportunity to speak to America’s youth, about America’s values. She didn’t miss the chance to once again hit out at the kind of rhetoric she has said defined the trump campaign.

Michelle Obama, First Lady: “If you or your parents are immigrants, know that you are part of a proud American tradition. And whether you are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, these religions are teaching our young people about justice and compassion and honesty. You see, our glorious diversity, our diversity as the faiths and colors and creeds, that is not a threat to who we are. It makes us who we are. “.

Noting too that it comes with responsibility. Half of those young people she is speaking to didn’t vote at all.

Michelle Obama, First Lady: “You cannot take your freedoms for granted. Empower yourselves with a good education, then get out there and use that education to build a country worthy of your boundless promise. And know that i will be with you rooting for you and working to support you for the rest of my life. And i am so grateful to all of you for your passion, and your dedication, and all the hard work on behalf of our next generation and i can think of no better way to end my time as first lady than celebrating with all of you. So i want to close today by simply saying thank you. Thank you for everything you do for our kids, and for our country. Being your first lady has been the greatest honor of my life, and i hope i’ve made you proud.