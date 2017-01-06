MBTA to allow commuter rail operator’s contract to expire

BOSTON (AP) — Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have announced that the transit agency will not extend the contract of the company that operates its commuter rail system.

Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack confirmed Thursday that the state will allow the MBTA’s contract with Keolis Commuter Services to expire at the end of June 2022.

Keolis, a subsidiary of an international company backed by the French national railroad, seized control of the commuter rail service from the MBTA’s longtime operator — the Massachusetts Bay Railroad Co. — in 2014.

The $2.69 billion contract was signed when former governor Deval Patrick was still in office. Current Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has been critical of Keolis, who still remain in contention to operate the 394-mile service even as the state seeks a new vendor.