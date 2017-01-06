Man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man pulled over by Chicopee police for having a revoked license is facing drug charges after officers allegedly found heroin and cocaine inside his car.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Angelo Abair, 32, of Chicopee was arrested during a traffic stop on Grattan Street back on December 7.

Wilk says that officers stopped Abair on Grattan Street due to the revoked license, and when they approached him, they noticed the suspect was trying to move something in the center console. Wilk says police discovered that Abair had a crack pipe with residue and 10 bundles of heroin, as well as whole and crushed clonazepam pills.

Abair is charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, a subsequent offense of possession of cocaine, a subsequent offense of possession of clonazepam, and a subsequent offense of driving with a revoked license.

He was arraigned in Chicopee District Court.