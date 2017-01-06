Local ski resorts reporting favorable conditions and more people coming out to ski

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s ski season.

Many skiers and snow boarders head to Berkshire East in Charlemont to ride down the slopes….and they’re noticing improved conditions

The snow’s really good, there’s some icy spots here and there but they have the snow machines going,” said Zachary Morawiec of Ludlow. “It’s great skiing.”

Both the skiers and riders agree, conditions this year far exceed those of last winter.

“Last year wasn’t very good, I came out one time last year, but this year I’ve been out four times all ready so I’ve been excited and the snow seems to just keep coming,” said Devin Smith of Deerfield.

One of the main reasons why Berkshire East and other ski resorts is because of the cold temperatures, which makes it easier for Berkshire East and other ski resorts to keep packed powder on the trails.

“It’s been a great year so far a lot more colder temps than last year so we’ve made a lot of snow up here and we have also been blessed with natural snow as well, which gets everyone out on the slopes,” said Gabriel Porter-Henry, Director of Marketing at Berkshire East.

Porter Henry told 22News they were pumping out a lot more man-made snow last winter, with very little natural snow. But no matter how much of the natural stuff they get they won’t stop snow-making.

Porter-Henry said Berkshire East generally stays open til late March, to early April.