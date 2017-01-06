Light snow expected through Friday morning

A dusting to an inch is expected

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Take it slow out on the roads Friday morning as light snow moves through the area. The light snow is steadier in certain spots of western Massachusetts, reducing visibility.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s throughout the morning, causing freezing and isolated icy spots out on the roads and sidewalks. Drivers should give themselves extra time Friday morning to clear off their cars and drive slowly through any slippery areas.  A dusting to an inch is expected throughout parts of western Massachusetts.

The snow is expected to come to an end late this morning. Skies will turn partly sunny by the afternoon.

