Leavitt Family Jewish Home awarded Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A nursing facility in Longmeadow has received an important accreditation. The Joint Commission has given the Leavitt Family Jewish Home their Gold Seal of Approval for Nursing Care Center Accreditation.

According to a news release sent to 22News by JGS Lifecare, which runs the Leavitt Family Jewish Home, the achievement came after an unannounced survey of the property back in November. The surveyors checked the facility to ensure their compliance with elder care standards, and also conducted interviews with administrators and staff.

“Joint Commission accreditation provides nursing homes with a framework for the processes needed to improve the care patients and residents receive,” said Gina Zimmerman, Executive Director of the Joint Commission’s Nursing Care Center Accreditation Program.

“Achieving Joint Commission accreditation again this year, is a major step toward maintaining excellence and continually improving the care we provide,” said Martin W. Baicker, the President and CEO of JGS Lifecare.

The Joint Commission is the largest accrediting body in health care.