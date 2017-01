SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash involving a car and tractor trailer on I-91 North in Springfield caused two lanes to temporarily close.

State Police Trooper Matthew Greaney told 22News one person was taken to Mercy Medical Center and another was taken to Baystate Medical Center for possible injuries.

The crash happened near Exit 10 around 11:00 a.m. Friday.

