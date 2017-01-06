Heavy snow possible in eastern Massachusetts this weekend

(WWLP) – A storm moving up the Atlantic coast could bring significant snowfall to portions of eastern Massachusetts over the weekend. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of eastern Massachusetts, as well as southern Worcester County, until Sunday morning. The heaviest snow is likely late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service says that six or more inches of snow may fall in some portions of eastern Massachusetts, with accumulations of 8 to 15” possible in Plymouth County, Cape Cod and the Islands. This could be combined with high winds in those areas, with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei says that current models show western Massachusetts receiving substantially less snow from this storm, with 1-3” of snow possible in eastern Hampden and Hampshire Counties, with even smaller amounts elsewhere. However, there is still a possibility that the storm could shift westward, bringing higher amounts of snow to our area. There are no current watches or warnings in effect for our area.

The 22News Storm Team will continue to follow the latest on the track of this storm, and bring you updates on the air, and here on WWLP.com.

