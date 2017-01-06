Flu season in full effect across the United States

ATLANTA (NBC News) – Flu cases have risen dramatically across the country.

Twelve states are reporting widespread activity. The predominant strain so far is Influenza A-H3N2, which is covered by this year’s flu shot.

The Centers for Disease Control confirms flu activity is a little higher so far this season compared to last, and cases usually take off in January and peak in February.

Doctors encourage folks who catch the flu to stay home from work to stop the spread of illness.

