Excitement in Springfield over possibility of Puerto Rico statehood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory or commonwealth since 1898, but in a few years, it could be joining the Union as the 51st state.

The island’s unique status has allowed free movement of people back and forth from Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland for many years, but the island receives less federal funding than the states, and its residents cannot vote in presidential elections.

Puerto Rico is currently in the midst of a major economic crisis, and its new governor and resident commissioner (its nonvoting representative in Congress) are hoping to finally make Puerto Rico a state. A bill has been filed that could make Puerto Rico a state by 2025.

Jose Claudio, director of the New North Citizens Council in Springfield, told 22News that he is very much in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico. He said that the additional federal funding allotted to states could help Puerto Rico come out of its economic crisis. Claudio said that it would also increase the island’s political clout, with the addition of voting senators and representatives in Congress. Perhaps there may even be a president from the island someday.

Clauido said that Puerto Rico statehood would not, however have much of an impact on Puerto Ricans living in western Massachusetts or in other states. As U.S. citizens by birth, Puerto Ricans already have the right to vote in the state in which they reside. They also are able to travel and relocate freely between the island and the mainland. He did say, however, that statehood could be a comfort to local residents worried about their relatives back on Puerto Rico.