Dr. Phil – “‘I want answers! Did my son’s best friend pull the trigger?'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Christina says she believes the wrong man was given a life sentence for her son Steffin’s murder.

She says she believes it was her son’s good friend, Devin, who is guilty of pulling the trigger. But Devin says he did not have the gun, load the gun or shoot the gun that killed his friend; he says he was just there when it happened, and he has served his time for negligent homicide in connection with Steffin’s death.

Christina claims Devin is a liar and did pull the trigger, and says she does not understand why he did not serve a longer sentence.

See what happens when Dr. Phil asks Devin to take a lie detector test. Does Devin have any answers for Christina about her son’s murder? Watch as Dr. Phil carefully unravels clues as he works to help Christina heal from the aftermath of her son’s murder.

