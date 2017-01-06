China hosts 33rd annual ice festival

NBC NEWS Published:
Photo Courtesy: NBC
Photo Courtesy: NBC

HARBIN, China (NBC) – One of the modern wonders of the world is the annual ice festival in Harbin, China.

Thousands of people braved freezing temperatures to walk around and walk through spectacular creations, all made of ice.

Craft people worked for months to create the icy masterpieces.

There’s a replica of Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, a giant Buddha and a popular ice slide for children and adults alike.

This is the 33rd edition of the festival and is expected to attract millions of tourists from China and around the world.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Pearl on the Crown of Ice and Snow” and will run through mid-February.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s