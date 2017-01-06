China hosts 33rd annual ice festival

HARBIN, China (NBC) – One of the modern wonders of the world is the annual ice festival in Harbin, China.

Thousands of people braved freezing temperatures to walk around and walk through spectacular creations, all made of ice.

Craft people worked for months to create the icy masterpieces.

There’s a replica of Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, a giant Buddha and a popular ice slide for children and adults alike.

This is the 33rd edition of the festival and is expected to attract millions of tourists from China and around the world.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Pearl on the Crown of Ice and Snow” and will run through mid-February.