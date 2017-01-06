Child playing with candle caused fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A building on Spring Street in Springfield was evacuated Friday afternoon while firefighters worked to control a fire in one of the apartments.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire was reported around 2:13 p.m. at 37 Spring Street, in apartment 4R. The fire was found in the bedroom and quickly put out by firefighters.

Springfield Fire said the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad investigated and determined that a 6-year-old playing with a candle was the cause of the fire.

The fire caused less than $5,000 worth of damage. There were no reports of any injuries.

