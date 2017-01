CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Chicopee are searching for a suspect who they say stole from the Big Y on Memorial Drive.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the suspect can be seen on security footage walking out the “IN’ door with a basket of items he did not pay for on December 30.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call Chicopee Police detectives at 413-594-1730.