Captured fugitive James Morales due in court Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WWLP) – The escaped inmate who was captured in Massachusetts Thursday will be in federal court in Providence Friday.

Police say James Morales was captured Thursday by a state trooper who spotted him shortly after an attempted bank robbery in Somerville– just an hour north of Wyatt Detention Facility.

The former Army reservist escaped from the detention center on New Year’s Eve, where he was being held on charges for stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester.

Morales is believed to have escaped by climbing a basketball hoop to reach a rooftop, cutting through a fence and climbing through razor wire. Morales was also suspected of stealing a car in Attleboro after his escape, which was later found Sunday in Framingham.