Bradley passengers shocked by Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The shooting Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is having an effect on air travel across the country. While most flights are taking off and landing as scheduled several of the flights scheduled at Bradley International Airport are to and from Fort Lauderdale. Those flights, of course, are delayed as a ground stop continues at Fort Lauderdale.

22News anchor Juliana Mazza spoke with some passengers who are headed to Florida, and were getting ready for vacations prior to this shooting.

Passengers said that Friday’s shooting was particularly unnerving, because it could have happened anywhere.

