Bradley passengers shocked by Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Flights to Fort Lauderdale are delayed indefinitely

Juliana-Mazza By Published:
bradley-airport-monitors

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The shooting Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is having an effect on air travel across the country. While most flights are taking off and landing as scheduled several of the flights scheduled at Bradley International Airport are to and from Fort Lauderdale. Those flights, of course, are delayed as a ground stop continues at Fort Lauderdale.

The Latest: Deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

22News anchor Juliana Mazza spoke with some passengers who are headed to Florida, and were getting ready for vacations prior to this shooting.

Passengers said that Friday’s shooting was particularly unnerving, because it could have happened anywhere.

Juliana will have reaction from Bradley tonight on 22News at 5:00, 5:30, and 6:00.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s