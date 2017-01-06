Belchertown Superintendent: Teacher’s Facebook post was not appropriate

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown High School teacher is on paid administrative leave after an inappropriate social media post.

Belchertown School Superintendent Karol Coffin called the post, “Not appropriate or professional for someone who has the responsibility of teaching students.”

Coffin wouldn’t give the name of teacher, or comment on the specific content of the Facebook post. She did say the teacher was a mathematics teacher in their 5th year in Belchertown.

The social media post was brought to both the school and the central office by anonymous staff and families. Coffin wouldn’t say if there have been previous disciplinary incidents involving the teacher.

She warned both students and adults about posts on social media; “Everything on Facebook is accessible somewhere. We have standards in Belchertown for our teachers and we do want to maintain those high standards for all of our teachers and all of our students.”

The superintendent told 22News they hope to have a final decision made on that teacher’s future by next week or sooner. That could result in terminating employment or some type of training program.