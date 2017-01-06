Baker signs law to attract businesses to Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker signed a new law on Friday allowing the state to turn 44 acres of unused, state-owned land in Worcester into a bio-manufacturing facility.

The goal is to encourage businesses to expand or to relocate to Massachusetts; not just to Boston, but to all regions of the state. Central and western Massachusetts offer more affordable housing options compared to Boston, which is something that most employers are looking for.

The San Francisco biotech company LakePharma is interested in expanding to Worcester, and the new law could help seal the deal. West Boylston State Representative James O’Day told 22News that the move would bring dozens of jobs to his district, even in the beginning stages with construction.

Rep. O’Day applauded the bill’s passage and hopes it will encourage other businesses look outside of Boston. “There are businesses, when you come into Boston every day, that are going on,” he said. “But certainly west of the 495 belt, we have lots of opportunities.”