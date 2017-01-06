Amherst murder suspect back in court Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The man accused of shooting and killing an Amherst man in October is expected to return to court Friday.

Thirty-three year old Soknang Chham was originally charged with murder and intent to murder but is now facing six additional charges. Northwestern District Attorney spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News Chham is accused of shooting and killing 31-year-old Jose Rodriguez at the Southpoint Apartment Complex in Amherst October 15. He also allegedly shot and wounded another man, who later recovered at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Chham attempted to escape police but was later found and arrested in Arizona. The New Salem man was arraigned last month and was indicted on several additional charges, including:

Murder

Assault and battery with a firearm

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Illegal possession of a firearm as a subsequent offender

Illegal possession of a firearm with two prior convictions for violent crimes

Chham’s brother, Soksot Chham, is also facing charges in connection to the alleged murder. He’s being accused of being an accessory after-the-fact of murder. Soksot pleaded not guilty last month and is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.