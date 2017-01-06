9 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

To view the LIVE STREAM on the mobile app click here.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWLP) – NBC News is reporting that nine people have been wounded, and one has died in a shooting at a busy airport in southern Florida.

The network reports that at least one person is dead in the shooting at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, and that one person is in custody.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was among those inside the airport at the time, and reports that shots were fired, and everyone was running.

