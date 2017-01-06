83 guns seized from man accused of harassing black neighbors

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say they seized a stockpile of weapons from the home of a man accused of repeatedly throwing banana peels at a black family’s house.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office says 49-year-old Robert Ivarson faces 13 weapons charges after investigators executing a search warrant at his Lexington home found 83 guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition and 50 pounds of black powder. Prosecutors say Ivarson owned the weapons illegally.

Ivarson this week pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal harassment and violating his neighbors’ civil rights after police said he repeatedly tossed banana peels onto a neighboring family’s driveway. The neighbors reported seeing up to 40 peels outside their home over the past year.

Ivarson’s lawyer could not immediately be reached. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Concord District Court.