2017 Golden Globes preview

(CNN) – Sunday night, the stars hit the red carpet for the first big awards show of the year the 74th golden globe awards.

The glitz. The glamour. The golden globes. Hollywood’s annual kick off to awards season looks to honor the best in film and television.

La La Land: “Here’s to the ones who dream.”

With seven nominations, “la la land” leads the pack on the motion picture front.

La La Land: “It’s very, very exciting!”

Matthew Belloni, The Hollywood Reporter said, “It takes a very traditional medium, the Hollywood musical, which has been around for a century and it really does reinvent for a modern audience.”

The Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling led movie is up for best motion picture musical or comedy alongside “20th century women,” “Deadpool,” “Florence Foster Jenkins,” and “Sing Street.”

Moonlight: “You know my rule. It’s all love and all pride in this house.”

Moonlight, a gritty coming of age film has six nominations including one for best motion picture drama along with “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Lion,” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

The People Vs OJ Simpson: “People do admire me Johnny!”

With five nods, “the people vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” dominates the TV categories, including a nomination for best miniseries or television movie.

Game of Thrones: “My reign has just begun.”

For the fourth year, “game of thrones” is up for best drama series. The epic fantasy will face off with newcomers “The Crown,” “Stranger Things,” “This is us,” and “Westworld.”

Jimmy Fallon said, “I get to wear this tuxedo.

Taking a stab at the master of ceremonies duties this year Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy Fallon said, “I’m already practicing wearing it every single night and just handing out awards to random people.”

The late-night host follows previous golden globe emcees Ricky Gervais and Tina fey & Amy Poehler.

Matthew Belloni, The Hollywood Reporter said, “What makes the Golden Globes fun is this sense that anything can happen, and that goes with the host as well.”

From first bottle, to last trophy. The show should live up to its title as “Hollywood’s Biggest Party”