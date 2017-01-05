Will the marijuana law impact Mass. drivers in other states?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers have gone to court in several states alleging they were pulled over by police because their license plates were from a state where marijuana is legal.

With western Massachusetts being minutes from Connecticut, 22News heard from drivers who hope their license plates don’t present a problem.

Drivers from states like Colorado have said their license plates were profiled when they were pulled over, and some Massachusetts residents said they were concerned the same could be true in our state.

