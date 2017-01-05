West Springfield police looking for suspect in hit and run of 2 parked cars

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are searching for the driver of a car who they say struck two parked cars around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect hit a parked car on Churchill Road and in a driveway. Police say the car they are looking for may be a dark grey Hyundai and should have heavy front-end damage. The car involved will not have power steering, because officers found the car’s power steering reservoir at the site of the crash.

If you see or know someone repairing a car that fits the description given by West Springfield police, you are encouraged to call 413-263-3210 and ask for Detective Gawle.