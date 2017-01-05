West Springfield police looking for suspect in hit and run of 2 parked cars

Alleged hit and run happened on Churchill Road

By Published:
West Springfield Police Car

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in West Springfield are searching for the driver of a car who they say struck two parked cars around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect hit a parked car on Churchill Road and in a driveway. Police say the car they are looking for may be a dark grey Hyundai and should have heavy front-end damage. The car involved will not have power steering, because officers found the car’s power steering reservoir at the site of the crash.

If you see or know someone repairing a car that fits the description given by West Springfield police, you are encouraged to call 413-263-3210 and ask for Detective Gawle.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s