West Springfield now part of AARP’s Age Friendly Network

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of West Springfield is taking steps to make their community more accessible for seniors. The City became the nation’s 133rd community to join AARP’s Age Friendly Network.

The community is working to improve outdoor space, transportation, housing, and community health services, just to name a few.

West Springfield Mayor’s Will Reichelt told 22News the City is making a universal access path, behind the former Elks Lodge; “Whether it’s for strollers, for walkers, wheelchairs, runners, everyone will be able to use it. Everyone is able to use the intersections, everyone is able to use the crosswalks and feel comfortable, no matter where they are in town.”

21% of West Springfield’s population is over 60. West Springfield has two years to submit its action plan to AARP for review.