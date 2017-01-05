UMass Amherst professor wins on Jeopardy!

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – “Joseph Bartolomeo, the new Jeopardy! champion.” It was a big night for the UMass Amherst professor!

Bartolomeo won Thursday night’s round on Jeopardy!, beating his closest competitor by $400. The “Final Jeopardy!” category was “Men of Science” and the answer was Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison.

The professor answer correctly, and took home $14,000. He’ll be in the leader’s position when he returns to the trivia game show on Friday.

Remember, you can watch Jeopardy! on 22News at 7:30 p.m. every weekday.