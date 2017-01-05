Stanley Rosenberg re-elected as senate president

BOSTON (WWLP) – Amherst Democrat Stanley Rosenberg will continue to hold the top spot in the Massachusetts Senate, and it came as no surprise that he won re-election as president.

During his speech on Wednesday, Rosenberg hinted at some of his top priorities for the upcoming legislative session. He stressed the need to make the minimum wage a “livable wage.” While he did not mention a specific figure, efforts are underway to increase the minimum wage from $11 to $15 per hour.

The Amherst Democrat also urged voters to pass the so-called “millionaire’s tax” to generate revenues for education and transportation.

Senator Don Humason (R-Westfield) told 22News that despite their different political views, Rosenberg is always willing to listen to all sides of issues.

“He is very inclusive, and very open to listening to us. He doesn’t always agree with us, but we have to tell our story and do our best, and he listens,” Humason said.

Gloucester Senator Bruce Tarr will continue to lead the Senate Republicans as the minority leader.