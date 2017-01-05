Springfield sex trafficking suspects back in federal court Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield couple accused of sex trafficking is scheduled to be back in court Thursday for an initial conference hearing.

Milford and Tiana Lewis were arrested last December on several sex trafficking charges.

22News was outside the 5th Alarm in Springfield when the pair was arrested in December of 2015. According to court documents, the couple ran a business called “Sinful Innocence,” which posed as a talent agency for the adult entertainment industry.

Prosecutors said the couple used that business to recruit woman and force them into prostitution. So far, at least eight victims have come forward.

The Lewises are facing several charges including:

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

Sex trafficking

Interstate transportation to engage in prostitution

Interstate inducement to engage in prostitution

Extortionate threats

Neither Milford or Tiana have entered a plea yet, but there is a chance it could happen in federal court Thursday.

22News will be in the courtroom and will provide the latest information as it becomes available on air and online at WWLP.com.

Sinful Innocence Human Trafficking News:

National Human Trafficking Resource Center

1-888-373-7888

SMS: 233733 (Text “HELP” or “INFO”)

Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Languages: English, Spanish and 200 more languages

Website: traffickingresourcecenter.org