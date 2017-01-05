CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – What do you get when you combine chocolate, butter, sugar, flour, espresso and walnuts??? You get the San Francisco Fudge Foggies. Barbara Morse showed us how it’s done!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound high quality bitter-sweet chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate coarsely chopped. Chocolate chips work well also.
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup strong brewed coffee or espresso
- 8 ounces, (2 cups) walnut halves, coarsely chopped
- 4 large eggs, at room temperature
Directions:
- Preheat oven: 350 degrees
- Line a 9 x 13 pan with parchment paper, spray lightly with a baking spray, bottom and sides and set pan aside.
- In a microwavable bowl, place the chocolate, butter and coffee, microwave on low for 15 seconds, whisk, and repeat until the mixture is melted and smooth, set aside.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, place the eggs and beat with whisk attachment for 30 seconds or until foamy. Gradually add the sugar and continue to beat 2-3 minutes on medium-high or
until the mixture is very light and fluffy.
- Reduce the the mixer speed to low and gradually beat in the chocolate mixture until just blended in.
- Using a wooden spoon or a spatula, stir in the flour, then the walnuts. Do not over mix at this point.
- Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.
- Bake for 28-32 minutes. Remove to a wire rack and allow to cool thoroughly. Now, this is the hard part. If the Foggies are cut into squares now, they will be too soft to hold their shape so cover with aluminum foil and place in the fridge for several hours or overnight.
- When thoroughly cool, cut the Fudge Foggies with a sharp knife.
- Foggies are rich, mousse-like, decadent “beyond-brownies”. They can be served ‘as is’ with a glass of ice cold milk or in a bowl, topped with vanilla ice-cream…and/or whipped cream!