Reports: 3 wounded in explosion near court in Turkish city

Associated Press Published: Updated:
ISTANBUL (AP) — The private Dogan news agency says at least three people have been wounded in an explosion near a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir.

Dogan said several ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the scene. Other media reports said the explosion occurred near an entrance used by judges and prosecutors.

The agency said the explosion Thursday was caused by a car bomb.

The incident follows a string of attacks, carried out by the Islamic State group or by Kurdish militants, that have left Turkey on edge.

Thirty-nine people were killed in a nightclub attack in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations. The IS group claimed that attack.

