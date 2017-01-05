Postal worker admits to importing steroids from overseas

BOSTON (AP) — A former northeast Massachusetts post office employee has admitted to charges stemming from a scheme to import anabolic steroids from overseas.

Fifty-four-year-old John Psehoyas pleaded guilty Wednesday in Boston federal court to one count of importing anabolic steroids. Psehoyas agreed to resign from his position at the Lynnfield Post Office as part of his plea deal with prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors say Psehoyas purchased steroids online from suppliers located in China, Poland, Turkey and Romania.

In an attempt to avoid getting caught, Psehoyas used several different addresses to receive the steroids. He would then locate the packages through a postal service tracking system.

Psehoyas faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 6.