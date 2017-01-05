Photos: Riverdale Series Premiere Pilot Episode

(CW) – Don’t miss the series premiere episode of Riverdale January 26th on The CW Springfield.

As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is reeling from the recent, tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom — and nothing feels the same. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still the all-American teen, but the summer's events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music — not follow in his dad's footsteps—despite the sudden end of his forbidden relationship with Riverdale's young music teacher, Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). Which means Archie doesn't have anyone who will mentor him — certainly not singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who is only focused on her band, the soon-to-be-world-famous Pussycats.

Riverdale Series Premiere Pilot Episode Gallery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie and Luke Perry as Fred. Credit: Diyah Pera, The CW Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica and Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie and Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured: Cole Sprouse as Jughead. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured (L-R): Behind the scenes with KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead, and Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured (L-R): Marisol Nichols as Hermione and Camila Mendes as Veronica. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured: Lili Reinhart as Betty. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured: Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW Pictured: Ashleigh Murray as Josie. Credit: Katie Yu, The CW

