Photos: Riverdale Series Premiere Pilot Episode

(CW) – Don’t miss the series premiere episode of Riverdale January 26th on The CW Springfield.
About Riverdale:
As a new school year begins, the town of Riverdale is reeling from the recent, tragic death of high school golden boy Jason Blossom — and nothing feels the same. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is still the all-American teen, but the summer’s events made him realize that he wants to pursue a career in music — not follow in his dad’s footsteps—despite the sudden end of his forbidden relationship with Riverdale’s young music teacher, Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel). Which means Archie doesn’t have anyone who will mentor him — certainly not singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), who is only focused on her band, the soon-to-be-world-famous Pussycats. Read More >>
Riverdale Series Premiere Pilot Episode Gallery
Riverdale Series Premiere Pilot Episode Gallery x
Latest Galleries
-
Marijuana Rally 12-30-16
-
Stanton Hall Huntington Fire
-
U.S. and Japan at Pearl Harbor
-
Westfield, MA House Fire
-
Happy 125th birthday, basketball!
-
Shelburne Falls train derailment
-
Snow impacts downtown Westfield
-
Cold weather’s impact around the U.S.
-
Cold weather’s impact around the U.S.
-
Cold weather’s impact around the U.S.
Connect with Riverdale Online:
Learn more about RIVERDALE : http://cwtv.com/shows/riverdale
Like Riverdale on FACEBOOK:https://www.facebook.com/CWRiverdale
Follow Riverdale on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CW_Riverdale
Follow Riverdale on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/thecwriverd…