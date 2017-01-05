Pet of the Week: Blanca the dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – In this edition of Pet of the Week, we were introduced to Blanca, a 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. Lee Chambers, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Dakin Humane Society, told as all about Blanca, and about events going on at Dakin.

Background

Blanca is a friendly little Chihuahua who is 2 years old. She’s a little timid, so her interactions with other dogs and cats should be monitored so she can be at ease. If there’s a cat in the house, she will need a slow introduction, but given Blanca’s sweet nature, it’s likely to go well! Blanca is house trained and loves to take walks, she’s an ideal first dog for someone without dog raising experience. Come meet this little darling at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center.

This pet’s profile: https://www.dakinhumane.org/adopt-a-pet-full.html#!/pet/34299112

Other Events, Happenings

Dakin’s Weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic Moves from Thursdays to Saturdays!

Beginning Saturday, January 7, Dakin’s weekly Vaccine & Microchip Clinic will be held on Saturday mornings at 9am instead of Thursday mornings. Same location: 171 Union Street in Springfield. For more info: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

Dog Training Classes in January at Dakin’s Springfield and Leverett locations

Here are our upcoming classes. Visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/dog-training.html for class details and online registration:

Basic Manners – starts 1/7/17 in Leverett – 5 weeks

Basic Manners – starts 1/10/17 in Springfield – 5 weeks

Basic Manners – starts 1/11/17 in Springfield – 5 weeks

Puppy Kindergarten – starts 1/11/17 in Springfield – 5 weeks

Fun Rally Obedience Training – starts 1/14/17 in Leverett – 5 weeks

Puppy Kindergarten Through Basic Training – starts 1/14/17 in Leverett – 8 weeks

For more information visit dakinhumane.org.