Oil rig fire in the Gulf of Mexico

FILE - This March 31, 2015 file photo shows an oil sheen drifting from the site of the former Taylor Energy oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana. Taylor Energy President William Pecue on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, told a gathering of industry experts and environmental advocates in Baton Rouge the decade-old oil leak that could last for another century was caused by an "act of God" during a hurricane. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
FILE - This March 31, 2015 file photo shows an oil sheen drifting from the site of the former Taylor Energy oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Louisiana. Taylor Energy President William Pecue on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016, told a gathering of industry experts and environmental advocates in Baton Rouge the decade-old oil leak that could last for another century was caused by an "act of God" during a hurricane. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Coast Guard says it’s responding to a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana.

A Coast Guard news release says the fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on an oil platform about 80 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says four people aboard the platform evacuated and were rescued by a supply vessel. No injuries have been reported.

Four vessels are fighting the fire and the cause is under investigation.

An oil platform exploded and sank in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2010, killing 11 workers. Millions of gallons of oil spewed into the Gulf for weeks before the oil well could be capped.

