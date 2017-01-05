New housing plan being considered in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – The Amherst Zoning Board is considering plans to build more than 100 apartments on an old mill complex property in North Amherst.

Boston-based Beacon Communities wants to build two new buildings containing 130 new residential units, and 26 of them would be affordable housing.

Thomas Crossman of Amherst told 22News that the affordable units are the main reason he supports the proposal; “I know that’s an area that does not get enough attention, is the affordable housing area, and there’s not really any large projects taking place in Amherst that are meeting those shortages.”

The project also includes close to 300 parking spaces and 22,000 square feet of non-residential space. The Zoning Board has not yet set a date for when they’ll make a final decision on this development plan.