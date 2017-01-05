Nancy Dell: The benefits of prebiotics

Can you tell me more about prebiotics?

– Donna, Westfield

Prebiotics is the term used for the fiber in plants that feeds the probiotics or healthy bacteria already in your colon. These prebiotic fibers do not get digested so they end up in your colon.

There, your healthy bacteria feed on the fibers, grow and improve the ratio of good to bad bacteria in your gut. Improving this ratio can help control your risk of many diseases and boost your immunity. It can improve irritable bowel syndrome, allergies, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, your weight, your mood and the health of your brain.

Good food sources of prebiotic fibers include bananas, onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus, artichokes, soybeans and whole-wheat foods. So, remember it is important to eat your probiotic foods but you must also give them the prebiotic fiber they need to grow everyday.