Nancy Dell: The benefits of prebiotics

Nancy Dell, 22News Registered Dietitian Published: Updated:
640x480-NancyDell

Image (1) MercyMedicalCenterLogo_20120323115516_0_0.GIF for post 1006

Can you tell me more about prebiotics?  
– Donna, Westfield

Prebiotics is the term used for the fiber in plants that feeds the probiotics or healthy bacteria already in your colon. These prebiotic fibers do not get digested so they end up in your colon.

There, your healthy bacteria feed on the fibers, grow and improve the ratio of good to bad bacteria in your gut. Improving this ratio can help control your risk of many diseases and boost your immunity. It can improve irritable bowel syndrome, allergies, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, your weight, your mood and the health of your brain.

Good food sources of prebiotic fibers include bananas, onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus, artichokes, soybeans and whole-wheat foods. So, remember it is important to eat your probiotic foods but you must also give them the prebiotic fiber they need to grow everyday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s