Murder suspects in Orange home invasion in court Thursday

The victims were beaten and stabbed during the two hour attack

By Published:
orange-slaying-suspects Joshua Hart Brittany Smith
Police booking photos of Joshua Hart and Brittany Smith, suspects in a deadly home invasion in Orange. Images Courtesy: Orange Police Department

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two suspects in a deadly home invasion in Orange are due in court Thursday.

Joshua Hart and Brittany Smith, both of Athol, are accused of murdering 95-year-old Thomas Harty and critically wounding his 77-year-old wife Joanna Fisher in their East River Street home on October 5.

Fisher later died from her injuries.

The suspects were arrested in Virginia four days after the attack and were indicted on murder charges last month. The pair will be arraigned in Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s