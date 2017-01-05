Murder suspects in Orange home invasion in court Thursday

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two suspects in a deadly home invasion in Orange are due in court Thursday.

Joshua Hart and Brittany Smith, both of Athol, are accused of murdering 95-year-old Thomas Harty and critically wounding his 77-year-old wife Joanna Fisher in their East River Street home on October 5.

Fisher later died from her injuries.

The suspects were arrested in Virginia four days after the attack and were indicted on murder charges last month. The pair will be arraigned in Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield Thursday.