More of western Massachusetts coming out of “extreme drought”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Recent rain and snowfall has helped improve drought conditions here in western Massachusetts, though a significant portion of the region remains under “extreme drought.”

The United States Drought Monitor has released their weekly survey, which has taken Franklin County, and parts of Hampshire and Hampden Counties out of the “extreme drought” category, placing them into the “severe drought” category. Southern portions of Hampshire County, as well as central and western Hampden County, and the southeastern corner of Berkshire County all remain in the “extreme drought” category, however.

Western and northern Franklin County, and northern Berkshire County are now under a “moderate drought,” a level below both extreme and severe.

Western Massachusetts still remains well below the level where we need to be when it comes to precipitation. The rainfall deficit since January 2014 is between 8 and 20 inches over parts of the area.