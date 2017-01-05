Massachusetts man accused of shaking infant, causing trauma

Mansolilli will be arraigned next Thursday on the charge of assault and battery on a child

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Police Lights

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is accused of shaking his infant daughter and causing severe brain trauma.

Police say Anthony J. Mansolilli, of Lowell, told investigators in November he was watching his 3-month-old daughter when she began crying. Mansolilli is said to have admitted to shaking the child after the cries would not stop.

The Lowell Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2je73HD) emergency personnel found the infant unconscious after responding to a call from Mansolilli’s apartment. Prosecutors say the child was taken to a hospital, where medical staff determined she sustained severe brain bleeding. According to prosecutors, the child also had seizures.

Mansolilli will be arraigned next Thursday on the charge of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury. His lawyer labeled the case “a tragedy.”

___

Information from: The (Lowell, Mass.) Sun

___
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s