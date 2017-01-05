Massachusetts man accused of shaking infant, causing trauma

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is accused of shaking his infant daughter and causing severe brain trauma.

Police say Anthony J. Mansolilli, of Lowell, told investigators in November he was watching his 3-month-old daughter when she began crying. Mansolilli is said to have admitted to shaking the child after the cries would not stop.

The Lowell Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2je73HD) emergency personnel found the infant unconscious after responding to a call from Mansolilli’s apartment. Prosecutors say the child was taken to a hospital, where medical staff determined she sustained severe brain bleeding. According to prosecutors, the child also had seizures.

Mansolilli will be arraigned next Thursday on the charge of assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury. His lawyer labeled the case “a tragedy.”

