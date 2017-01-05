Mary Hurley to be sworn-in as governor’s councilor

BOSTON (WWLP) – Former Springfield Mayor Mary Hurley will be sworn-in as a member of the Massachusetts Governor’s Council Thursday afternoon.

The Governor’s Council is an eight-member elected body that provides advice and consent on certain matters pertaining to the judicial system, including appointments of judges, clerk-magistrates, public administrators, and justices of the peace. They also consider pardons and commutations, as well as warrants for the state treasury.

Hurley herself had served as a district court judge following her time as mayor of Springfield.

A Democrat, she was elected unopposed in the November general election, after winning a contested September primary against Hampden County Bar Association President Jeffrey Morneau.

Hurley replaces Longmeadow Democrat Michael J. Albano on the Governor’s Council. Albano himself is a former mayor of Springfield.

22News State House Reporter Tiffany Chan will be there as Hurley and other members of the council are sworn in. She will talk to the new councilor about her priorities tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.