Macy’s, Sears among retailers struggling to stay afloat

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – With revenue falling short, Macy’s just announced dozens of store closures. More people are choosing to shop online and retailers are forced to consolidate.

Macy’s stores in Springfield and Enfield went dark last year. Now, 68 more will join them. Its the latest round in a series of retail casualties driven by dropping revenue and accelerated by a dismal holiday shopping season.

Macy’s isn’t the only retailer experiencing challenges. Here at the Enfield Square Mall in Enfield, Connecticut the Sears store is slated to close in April and it’s easy to see why. Take a look at all of these empty parking spaces.

Macy’s, Sears, Best Buy, K-Mart. They’ve all experienced recent closures. American International College Professor Gary LeFort told 22News stores are forced to reinvent themselves.

“These have always been upper end type of stores where you can get the top of the line things. Today people just don’t want to spend that additional money when there are other outlets that they can go to,” said LeFort.

Shoppers told 22News they think eventually retail will regain its appeal.

“If you buy from online people, you can’t speak to the specialist. You can’t get the store manager. Eventually it is going to come full circle and people are going to miss places like Sears,” said Ernie of Agawam.

“Everything is bought online now. My wife buys a lot of stuff online. Half the stuff she buys, sorry hunny, she sends back because it doesn’t fit,” explained Ray Spanilo.

LeFort told 22News high-end retailers have to learn to compete with discount retailers and the internet. Macy’s also announced they are cutting more than 10,000 jobs.